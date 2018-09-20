× Hotel employee punched after telling two men in pickup truck to turn down their music

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating an assault and a shot fired.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, police were called to the Ramada Inn at 1659 West North Temple Street.

According to police, an employee went to a parking lot to inform two men sitting in a pickup truck to turn down the music.

An argument ensued and the victim was punched in the face by an unknown suspect.

The suspect then removed a pistol from his waistband and fired off a round into the air, investigators said.

The suspect got into the truck and the left the area.

He is described as Polynesian male adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 175 pounds.

He was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The vehicle is described as a red Ford Ranger with a black rack in the bed of the truck.

It did not have a license plate.