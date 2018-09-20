Hotel employee punched after telling two men in pickup truck to turn down their music
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating an assault and a shot fired.
Just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, police were called to the Ramada Inn at 1659 West North Temple Street.
According to police, an employee went to a parking lot to inform two men sitting in a pickup truck to turn down the music.
An argument ensued and the victim was punched in the face by an unknown suspect.
The suspect then removed a pistol from his waistband and fired off a round into the air, investigators said.
The suspect got into the truck and the left the area.
He is described as Polynesian male adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 175 pounds.
He was wearing dark-colored clothing.
The vehicle is described as a red Ford Ranger with a black rack in the bed of the truck.
It did not have a license plate.