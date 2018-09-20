Fugitive flees halfway house, Marshals arrest him in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive in West Valley City early Thursday morning.

They took Paul Arma into custody around 3:00 a.m. in the area of 4300 West and 3000 South.

Arma was previously convicted of a gun charge and had recently been released from prison.

According to the Marshals Service, Arma had been put under supervision in a halfway house, but had fled.

"When you walk away from the halfway house and you cut off your ankle monitor you`re moving to what`s called escape status," Deputy Derryl Spencer with the U.S. Marshals said. "Even though you didn`t break out of a prison or go on the run, you still absconded from a halfway house. It`s the same as escape."

Arma was arrested along with a woman, who was released.

Arma was found in possession of a stolen truck.

The U.S. Attorneys Office will be screening charges.