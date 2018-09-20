× Eliminate Hemorrhoids and Live More Comfortably

The following is sponsored by Granite Peaks Gastroenterology.

Patients can now stop treating their hemorrhoids and simply remove them. Hemorrhoids will affect 75% of Americans at some point in their lives, with 50% experiencing them by age 50. Topical creams and ointments provide only temporary relief from the constant pain and itching of irritated hemorrhoids.

What are Hemorrhoids?

Some people with symptoms are not sure if what they’re experiencing is hemorrhoids. When patients have rectal bleeding of any type, they should always see a doctor for a clear diagnosis and to rule out other more serious bowel conditions that can also cause bleeding.

Hemorrhoids are cushions of swollen tissue and blood vessels in the lower rectal area which can occur both internally and externally. They can be caused by several factors including constipation, prolonged sitting, heavy lifting, straining and pregnancy. Without professional treatment, hemorrhoids can get progressively worse, causing pain, bleeding and itching.

Internal Hemorrhoids: These occur inside the body in the lower rectum. Although these types of hemorrhoids cannot be seen, they can be felt. They are less painful than external hemorrhoids, but still may cause itching, a feeling of fullness after a bowel movement and bleeding.

External Hemorrhoids: External hemorrhoids are much more painful and sensitive than internal hemorrhoids. These visible lumps or bulges around the anus are especially painful when sitting, may lead to bleeding and itching, and can develop a blood clot or become “thrombosed”. Because the nerve endings around the anus are so sensitive, external hemorrhoids can be excruciatingly painful.

Experience Counts

The Utah Hemorrhoid Center uses the CRH O’Regan System®—an effective, safe and quick method of eliminating internal hemorrhoids and the pain associated with them. The Utah Hemorrhoid Center at Granite Peaks Gastroenterology, located in Sandy and Lehi, was one of the first medical centers to use the CRH O’Regan System and remains the largest and most experienced provider of this unique procedure in Utah.

“Patients do extremely well with this treatment because it is so fast and requires virtually no downtime,” said Dr. Andrew Heiner. “With half of the population experiencing hemorrhoid symptoms like itching, bleeding and swelling by the time they turn 50, our providers are happy to offer comfortable hemorrhoid care that works.”

How Does the CRH O’Regan System Work?

The CRH O’Regan System is only available to patients through specially trained medical providers. The procedure is effective and is performed in the office in less than 60 seconds. No sedation is needed. This method offers a significant advance in conventional rubber band ligation (RBL), a “surgical” procedure performed roughly 50 million times each year. Unlike other RBL techniques that use a metal clamp to grasp the hemorrhoid during banding, the CRH O’Regan System uses a smaller plastic device and gentle suction, minimizing discomfort and complications. For patients having a colonoscopy, their first treatment can be completed during their procedure.

The CRH O’ Regan System is also unique because it requires no preparation or post-procedure pain medication, allowing the patient to return to work the same day. The procedure is also covered by most insurance carriers.

Get Help Today

Granite Peaks Gastroenterology, home of the Utah Hemorrhoid Center, specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases of the digestive system. Granite Peaks provides consultations in office locations in Sandy and Lehi. In addition to hemorrhoid treatment, they perform endoscopic procedures, including colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy (EGD), Acid pH monitor placement, and treatment of all types of gastroenterological conditions.

For more information on the Utah Hemorrhoid Center, the CRH O’ Regan System or the GI conditions treated by Granite Peak Gastroenterology, call 385-274-0882 or visit granitepeaksgi.com or utahhemorrhoidcenter.com.