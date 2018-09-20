Cook tasty tailgating grub with power tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill joined us with how to use power tools to make brisket and cheese-stuffed fried pickles.

Here’s his recipe:

Brisket and cheese stuffed fried pickles

½ lb. chopped smoked brisket

½ lb. shredded cheese

1 whole sweet yellow onion

8-12 large whole pickles

1 package filo dough sheets

3 eggs

1 lb. bread crumbs

S&P as needed

Vegetable oil as needed

Directions:

Core out the pickles using ½ inch or 5/8 inch paddle bit on drill gun. Dice and caramelize 1 whole sweet onion. Chop brisket and mix with shredded cheese of choice and caramelized onion. Stuff brisket mixture into pickles. Wrap pickles with filo dough folding the ends to seal like a burrito. Bread pickle using egg and seasoned bread crumbs. Fry in frying pan with ¼ inch deep vegetable oil or in deep fat fryer. Drizzle with barbecue or remoulade sauce and enjoy!

HuckleberryGrill.com

Facebook.com/HuckleberryGrill