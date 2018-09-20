Beef Breakfast Burritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons ground ancho chile powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

4 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/3 cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese blend or shredded Cheddar cheese

4 medium spinach or plain flour tortillas (10-inch diameter), warmed

Salsa

Lime-Cilantro Cream (optional):

1/2 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro

Combine Lime-Cilantro Cream ingredients in small bowl, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef with bell pepper, onion, chile powder and cumin; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from beef mixture from skillet; keep warm. Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Combine eggs, water and 1 tablespoon cilantro in medium bowl. Spray same skillet with cooking spray. Pour into skillet; cook over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until scrambled, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, if desired. Stir in beef mixture and cheese; cook 1 minute or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Spoon beef mixture evenly in a row across center of each tortilla, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Fold right and left sides of tortilla over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up; cut diagonally in half. Serve with Lime-Cilantro Cream and salsa, as desired.

Recipe courtesy of: http://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com