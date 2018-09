Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taking care of your skin in the fall should include using masks. And, you can "multi-mask", meaning you can use several masks in conjunction with each other.

Jennifer Williamson, co-owner of Olio Skin & Bears Company, joined the Place with some of her favorite products. Her company uses vegan products.

To learn more about her natural skincare visit Olio at 2157 East 2100 South in Sugar House or online at: www.olioskin.com.