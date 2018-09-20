× Federal investigators ask public’s help in identifying suspects connected to Lake Mead attack

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Federal officials with the National Parks Service investigating the attack in the Lake Mead Recreational Area that left a Cedar City man critically injured earlier this month are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals depicted in three photos recently released by the agency, St. George News reports.

National Park Service investigators are looking for the older man shown in one of the photos, who is suspected of being involved in an attack on an individual at the Lake Mead National Park during the early morning hours of Sept. 7, National Park Service spokeswoman, Christie Vanover said Wednesday.

The photo of the man in his 40s depicts the suspect that officials believe is the main person responsible for the attack, while the other two photos, depicting a younger man and woman, are believed to be the pair the suspect is traveling with.

“The older man is the suspect being sought in the attack, and he’s the only one,” Vanover said. “We believe that the other two individuals shown in the photos are the ones he is traveling with, but played no part in the incident that occurred at Lake Mead Recreational Area.”

The incident began with a call to Lake Mead officials at 5:46 a.m. on Sept. 7, reporting that a man was stabbed near Stewarts Point and Blue Point Bay in the northern part of the lake, park officials said.

Responders arrived to find the man severely wounded, and he was flown to an unspecified hospital by Mercy Air to be treated for critical injuries sustained during the attack.

The man was camping with another person who was uninjured during the incident, Vanover said, adding that the suspect fled the area on foot immediately after the attack, leaving behind a backpack found later by police.

