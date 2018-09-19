Wanda Barzee is currently staying in a South Salt Lake hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE -- Wanda Barzee, one of the two people who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart, is apparently spending her first days outside of prison in a South Salt Lake hotel.

Some of her new neighbors said they’re concerned to be living near Barzee.

Barzee finished her 15-year prison sentence and was released from the Utah State Prison on Wednesday. An address for the hotel showed up on Barzee’s sex offender registry page.

In a photo released by TMZ, she’s shown walking near what appears to be one of the hotel’s side doors.

Vanessa Phillips, who said she’s lived in the hotel with her two children for a couple months, said she saw Barzee outside the hotel Wednesday afternoon.

“I remember her face,” Vanessa said, after she looked at the TMZ photo to verify the person she saw was indeed Barzee. “I smiled-- I always smile at everyone around here, they're all homeless and I say hi-- not realizing it was her, though.”

Barzee and Brian David Mitchell were convicted of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart from her home in 2002. Mitchell took Elizabeth as a polygamous wife, and Smart testified that he raped her almost daily. Barzee took a plea deal running her state and federal prison sentences together.

She’s now on federal supervised release and must follow probation terms that include staying away from Smart and her family, being on the sex offender registry, undergoing mental health treatment and abiding by a 9 p.m. curfew. If Barzee violates any terms of her supervised release, she’ll go back to federal prison on the kidnapping charge.

A federal judge signed an order Wednesday giving Barzee “emergency housing.”

“Ms. Barzee's singular desire is to comply with all conditions of her release and to be left alone,” said Scott Williams, Barzee’s attorney.

He said Barzee doesn’t pose a threat of any kind to the community in which she resides.

But for the people who live where Barzee is now listed to be staying, that doesn’t make it any less unsettling.

“It's very scary,” said Leeann Bain, who has lived in the hotel for more than a year.

Bain indicated that she followed the case of Elizabeth Smart and remembers it well from 15 years ago.

“I feel for the family,” she said, getting emotional. “I feel for Elizabeth Smart.”

“It pisses me off,” Phillips said, of learning about Barzee’s residence at that address.

Phillips said she might look at moving.

“Even if I have to go to another hotel,” she said. “This isn't right.”

Fox 13 reached out to the hotel, but they did not provide any comment.