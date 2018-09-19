South Jordan bakery featured on national TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Jordan Bakery ‘Swirly Girls’ Featured on National TV

The owner of Swirly Girls Gourmet Bakery was featured in the premiere episode of Discovery Family’s new baking competition series ‘ Bake It Like Buddy’, starring Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, earlier this month.

In the episode called “Princess Cakes”, Swirly Girls owner Debi Jensen and her granddaughter Sage battled against another grandmother/granddaughter team from Michigan to create a fantastic princess style cake in just four hours.

Swirly Girls is located in downtown Daybreak. They specialize in delightful desserts of all kinds!

