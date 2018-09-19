× Police investigating after man found dead in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Murray Wednesday morning.

Officer Kenny Bass with Murray Police said an officer located a body in the area of 500 West and Winchester Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 8 a.m.

Police say the man was located near the I-15 overpass off of Winchester Street.

Bass said they did not find any ID or other means of immediately identifying the person. A medical examiner will respond to determine the identity of the deceased.

The deceased is a male of an unknown age. No other details about the cause and manner of his death were immediately available.

