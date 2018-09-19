× Pole Creek Fire burns 84,444 acres; 25 percent contained

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Nearly 1,200 firefighters are continuing to fight the Pole Creek Fire in southern Utah County Wednesday.

The wildfire is now 25 percent contained and has burned about 84,444 acres, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service.

Click here for a map of the evacuation zones. [PDF]

On Wednesday, firefighters are continuing to protect the Covered Bridge community, structures close to Hwy. 89 and residences and infrastructure in the Diamond Fork drainage and Hobble Creek area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area Wednesday, due to high winds, dry fuels and low humidity. Wind gusts on ridge tops in the area are expected to reach 35 miles per hour.

The lightning-caused wildfire started on September 6 and is expected to be fully contained on October 1.