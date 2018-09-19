× Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fire evacuations lifted for some residents

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday which said some evacuated residents will be able to return home tonight. They will still be in pre-evacuation status.

Residents of Eagles Landing south, on both sides of Hwy 89, will be able to return to their homes at 6 p.m.

Residents of the Covered Bridge community and the cities of Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge are still under mandatory evacuation, as are the Diamond Fork, Sheep Creek and Right Fork Hobble Creek Canyon communities. Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon is under pre-evacuation notice.

Hwy 89 in Spanish Fork is closed from mile 312, at Thistle Junction, to mile 302, just north of the Eagles Landing development.

As of Wednesday morning, the Pole Creek fire has burned 84,444 acres and is 25 percent contained. The Bald Mountain fire has burned 16,554 acres and is 12 percent contained. Six thousand people have been evacuated from 2,000 homes. Fire officials said today is a red flag day, meaning fire danger is greater, due to high winds and low humidity.

There will be a community meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork for updates on the Bald Mountain fire.