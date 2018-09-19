× Orem fire destroys home, pet dog

OREM, Utah — A house fire broke out in Orem at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, completely destroying a home.

Pleasant Grove and Prove fire departments assisted with the fire and put it out in 30 minutes. Besides the loss of the home — valued at $250,000 — a pet dog died in the flames.

Utah is currently home to several fires throughout the state, including the devastating Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires, which are currently listed as the number one and number two priority fires in the country. Last week there was also a fire in Herriman, where two families lost their homes.