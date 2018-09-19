New SLCC Center offers training for high paying skilled jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake Community College officially opened a campus near Salt Lake City International Airport meant to train the skilled workers Utah's corporations have been begging for as they expand operations.

In fact, the Westpointe Workforce Training and Education Center has been home to 450 students since the college school year began, said SLCC President Deneece Huftalin.

"When I became president, the first thing I heard from our industry partners is we need more skilled workers," Huftalin said.

The Grand Opening was a chance for state leaders to tour the 121 thousand square foot facility they funded in 2016.

Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Greg Hughes said the Center is important so Utah will be a thriving place when his children grow up.

"I need to have a state where my children will have good jobs and be able to raise a family, and it's moments like today that make sure that we have those opportunities," Hughes said.

The Westpointe Center will host about 17 technical training programs, including work with composites, welding, solar power and machining.

Huftalin said the programs are meant for a broad range of Utahns, from high dchool graduates to older adults interested in training for a new, higher paying job.

If you're interested, the website offers estimates of the total costs of a number of the certificate and Associate Degree programs.