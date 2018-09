Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mrs. Utah America, Robin Wiggins Towle, was excited to be able to share her platform for teen suicide prevention on a national stage at the competition in Las Vegas.

She is the founder of Wolfpact, a non-profit organization that teaches positive life skills. As part of that mission, Mrs. Towle wrote and produced a concept film for anti-bullying and suicide prevention. She hopes to turn it into a feature film.

You can find more information at: signwolfpact.org or at mrsutahamerica.com.