Mesquite police officer accused of sexually exploiting St. George boy

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Nevada police detective is accused of sexually exploiting a Utah teen over the course of several months, St. George News reports.

Mesquite Police Detective Gary Erickson, 50, of Bunkerville, Nevada, was served an arrest warrant Sept. 12 issued by the St. George Police Department. He faces multiple felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor, as well as a misdemeanor charge for sexual abuse of a minor.

Erickson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident, Mesquite Police Sgt. Quinn Averett said Tuesday.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the Mesquite Police Department will not be issuing any additional comments, he said.

