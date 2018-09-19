× Last dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — West Valley City Animal Services said they were trapping and catching dogs up until last week from a hoarding situation in Taylorsville, bringing the total number of dogs rescued to 146.

The rescue initially began at the end of August, when Animal Control discovered over 100 dogs living in a “horrendous situation,” after neighbors complained for years about the noise and the smell.

Animal Services employees put food in traps for the dogs. At the start, they were catching up to eight or nine dogs a day. After seeing a veterinarian, all of the dogs were then placed in rescues. Fifteen have been adopted.

West Valley City Animal Services Director David Moss said the response from community partners, rescue and foster organizations has been great.