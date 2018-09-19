‘Keep the car’: Couple heartbroken after jeep with dog in backseat stolen from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. - Going to the hospital is stressful enough, but a Monday night trip to the ER quickly turned into a nightmare for one couple whose Jeep was stolen from the hospital parking lot - with their dog in the backseat.

Samantha Worley suffered a severe panic attack at work Monday night. Paramedics who responded told her an EKG showed a slight sinus arrhythmia that wouldn't go away. That's when Worley agreed to go to the MultiCare Allenmore Hospital emergency room for more tests.

Her husband, Richard, arrived at the hospital a short time later and left their dog Ivey, a 70-pound beagle/lab mix, in the backseat. While her husband was inside the hospital with Worley, someone stole their white, 1991 Jeep Cherokee, along with Ivey.

"Keep the car," a tearful Worley told KCPQ. "If they still have her in the car, all I want is for them to take her somewhere. I don’t care what they do with the car at this point. The only reason I’m posting the car on social media is in case she’s still in the car."

Worley's Jeep Cherokee was found about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Wright, Tacoma police said.

There was no sign of Ivey in the SUV.

Ivey is brown with a black snout and was wearing a pink and white collar when she was stolen. She is about 5 years old and microchipped.

Worley said Ivey was her mother's dog and has been living with Worley and her husband for the past two years.

She's a timid dog, Worley said, but she's sweet and doesn't bite. If anyone sees Ivey roaming the area, Worley urges them not to chase her, but to try calling Ivey over to them instead.

Tacoma Police confirmed they are investigating. Anyone with information on the stolen Jeep or the missing dog is asked to call Tacoma PD.