Keep kids healthy for the school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve heard a lot of news lately about children being sick in school. Jordan District School Nurse Traci Hardell joined The Place with ways we can try to keep kids healthy for the rest of the school year.

First, we need to remember that not all children who attend school are healthy. There are students with acute and chronic health issues. For most kids, catching a virus may mean a few days in bed, but for those students it could mean hospitalization. So, if your child appears to be getting sick in the morning, please keep them home.

If a child does come to school sick, or gets sick while at school, all districts have guidelines on when the child should be sent home. Some things that are common to most policies are a fever or vomiting.

Schools will also be working with your children on hand washing. Sometimes school nurses go to the younger classrooms to providing teaching on this topic. They will also be disinfecting classroom surfaces. Some districts are also offering flu shot clinics for students and families.

The Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics both recommend that everyone six months and older get vaccinated.