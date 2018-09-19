How women can get their sexy back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Boutique is having a day-long event at the Sugar House location that will help women get their sexy back!

It’s Saturday, September 22 with two sessions; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be guest speakers on topics like bra fitting, wearing corsets, fashion layering, sex therapy and mini-makeovers. You’ll also include fashion shows and exercise pole dancing demonstrations.

Noelle, co-founder of Little Tees joined The Place to show off her product which will be introduced at the event.

There will also be special “day only” reduced pricing at the Sugar House location, 1383 South 2100 East in Salt Lake City.

For more information, please visit: Blue Boutique.