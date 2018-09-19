Fifth and sixth graders have free access to 13 Utah ski resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ski Utah’s Passport program provides 5and 6graders with free access to 13 Utah resorts.

The 5th grade program, now in its 20th year, gives skiers and snowboarders three days each at 13 Utah resorts.

The 6th grade program gives skiers and snowboarders one day each at 13 Utah resorts.

This year The Passport is going digital, parents can sign their kids up at skiutah.com/passport.

The Passport also includes access to deals on rentals, lessons and other tools to help children get out on the slopes.

Parents who want to join their kids can take advantage of Ski Utah’s Yeti Pass which gets you one-day ticket at 13 Utah resorts for $649.