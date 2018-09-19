Fall is a great time to get a family budget together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re hoping to create a family budget, the best thing to do is sit down and figure out what your expenses are (where you’re spending your money).

That’s according to David Sant from Cyprus Credit Union. He says expenses creep up, whether it’s back-to-school shopping, saving for retirement or Christmas… there’s always something that you need to spend money on.

After you figure out your expenses, then sit down and create a budget for those expenses.

Finally, make a plan so that you’re prepared in advance!

When it comes to money set aside for emergencies, Dave says many people have $500 locked away somewhere that’s easy to access. Once you have that, you can build up… with the goal of saving one, two and then three months of expenses. Don’t try to do it all at once, but save over time. When you get a cash windfall, like a tax return, try not to spend it, instead save it.

A great tool you can use to start small and save big is Cyprus Credit Union’s Dream Certificate Account. You start with a small amount, like $20, and you’ll earn the same interest rates as you would on a long-term investment. Then you have a monthly installment you put in it. To learn more about it, please visit: www.cypruscu.com