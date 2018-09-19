× Crews battling two fires northeast of Kamas

KAMAS, Utah — Officials said the Cobblerest fire is still at just 100 acres and is now 65 percent contained. Farther along Highway 50, fire personnel observed increased fire activity Tuesday at the Slate fire.

The Slate fire was first reported on August 23 and officials determined it as lightning caused. It is currently burning 362 acres, but officials said shifting winds may lead to fire growth.

Highway 150 is still open, but officials have asked motorists to slow down and not stop between mile markers 18 and 22. There is a temporary flight restriction in the area of the Cobblerest fire and Spring Canyon Road at the junction of Highway 50 is closed.