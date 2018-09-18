Who Doesn’t Love a Good Breakfast?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s a recipe that doesn’t make you choose between sausage or bacon – you can use them both in this Bacon-Weaved Breakfast Patty!

Dan Phelps, a BBQ blogger at Learning to Smoke joined The Place to show us how it’s done.

The ingredients are as follows (in no particular order)

10-12 strips of Bacon

16 oz. Ground sausage (or Chorizo if you want to spice it up)

1.2 c. Hash browns (cooked)

3 Scrambled eggs

1/8 c. Chopped onion

1/8 c. Diced green bell pepper

1/3 c. Cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp. Rub/seasoning

BBQ sauce

Directions:

Cook scrambled eggs and hash browns. Set aside. Place a sheet of parchment paper or clear plastic wrap down on your prepping surface. Create the bacon weave (if you need steps visit learningtosmoke.com Put ground sausage on the bacon weave and apply the rub. Lay hash browns, scrambled eggs, diced onion, diced green bell peppers, and the cheddar cheese in a straight line in the middle of the ground sausage. Take one parallel edge from where the straight line of ingredients are and lift the parchment paper and roll to make the one edge come close to touching the other edge. Pin up ends of the rolled-up fatty with a toothpick in each end Place on grill at 275F with smoking wood of your choice and cook for about 75-80 minutes or until internal temp reaches 155F. At this point spread BBQ sauce on the meat. Close grill and let cook for 10 more minutes or until internal temps reach 165F. Remove from grill. Rest for 5-10 minutes and then start slicing. Devour!

www.learningtosmoke.com