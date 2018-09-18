Utah Loves the Marco Polo App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marco Polo app was developed as a way for families to be a part of their children’s lives in a very real way. It was created by Vlada Bortnik and her husband Michael.

Think of it as a visual “walkie-talkie”. The idea of staying connected that way has resonated with people in Utah. More people per capita actively engage with friends and family through the app than any other state in the nation.

The number of people with the app has tripled over the past year. Here in Utah, one in ten people have the app on their phone. And typically when someone downloads the app, they find they have connections with 17 or more friends, family members or colleagues.

Download Marco Polo through www.marcopolo.me