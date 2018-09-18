The Right Way to Apply False Lashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us want to make our eyes pop with big lashes, but may be too nervous to try lash extensions. So we asked lash expert Jessica Rios of Blush Lashes to show us an easy alternative: Glue-on, reusable lashes!

To do these right, Rios says that in addition to false lashes, you should also pick up a pair of tweezers, scissors, and the Duo brand of lash glue from the drugstore.

She used her brand of lashes, which are best applied like this:

Hold the lash up to your eye to measure the correct length of your eyelid. Cut the excess with the scissors. Apply the glue to the back of your hand, and dip the non-tweezer edge of the tweezer in the glue. Spread the glue on the lash using the tweezer handle. Next, pick up the lash with the tweezer centered in the front-middle of the lash. Press onto your lashline and secure corners with your tweezer or your finger.

Now, just enjoy your new doe-eyed look that took less than 5 minutes to apply!

Viewers of The Place get 13% off a pair of lashes with the code "Fox13" at blush-inc.com.