Spanish Fork woman praised for opening ‘safe haven’ to evacuee farm animals, pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- Evacuees from the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires are praising Nicole Boothe and her one-acre farmland for opening that space up for the dozens of their farm animals and pets.

“I’m not a firefighter. I can’t do anything like that, so I want to help the community in anyway possible. That was helping out loved ones that are four-legged.” Boothe told Fox 13 while giving a tour of her property.

Boothe said right now there are about 14 goats, 20 chickens and two ducks that have been added to her own personal livestock.

“It’s a great way to meet the community. Sometimes you can get ostracized out here on your own in my own little land plot,” Boothe said and added, “I’ll consider these people my friends.”

Boothe has always loved animals. Since she was a child, she has been obsessed with them, and welcoming animals of all kinds on her land has been a joy for her.

“It’s not work, it’s not putting me out, it just feels good I like it,” Boothe said.

Both the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires are growing, fast surpassing over 85,000 acres of charred land which has churned up millions of dollars already during this extended firefight.

“My heart breaks for all those that want to go home and just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Boothe said.

As the fires continue to grow, Boothe said any evacuees who have animals that need a temporary place to stay to message her on Facebook.

Fox 13 spoke to a couple that was evacuated from the Woodland Hills community and keeps their goats and chickens at Boothe’s home. What this type of service and generosity means to them, find out in the news story above.