Smith’s helps feed hungry Utahns on Make a Difference Day

Smith's Food and Drug is working with the Utah Food Bank to fight hunger on Make a Difference Day.

Smith's locations around Utah are hosting Make a Difference Day Tuesday, and hundreds of employees will be volunteering more than 1,000 hours and stuffing food bags to help feed Utahns in need.

Fox 13's Big Budah was at one Smith's location to learn more about the effort and check in on the volunteer work, see the videos above for details.

You can learn more about Smith's and the Utah Food Bank by visiting their respective websites.