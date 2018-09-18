× Poll: 51 percent of Utahns disapprove of Trump, women like him less than men

(KSTU) — A poll released on utahpolicy.com and conducted by Dan Jones & Associates says 51 percent of Utahns “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing.

41 percent of Utahns polled said they strongly disapproved of President Trump, while 10 percent said the somewhat disapproved, the poll said.

23 percent said they strongly approved, and 24 percent said they somewhat approved. Only one percent of people said answered “don’t know” in the poll.

Utah men favored Trump 58 to 40 percent, while women disapproved of him 48 to 46, the poll found.

“Rarely do Utah men and women feel so differently about an issue or person than we find today with Trump,” Utah Policy said. “Statistically speaking, the 23-percentage-point swing between disapproval ratings in the sexes is nothing short of remarkable.”

“Very active” Mormons said in the poll that they like Trump, 62 to 37 percent. “Somewhat active” Mormons said they approve of the job he is doing 48 to 46 percent.

