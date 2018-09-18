× Man leads police on high-speed chase through Hurricane neighborhoods on ATV he allegedly stole

ST. GEORGE — A man who is accused of stealing an all-terrain vehicle in St. George also led police on a high-speed chase through Hurricane after he tried to sell it on Sunday, the St. George News reported.

Bradley Joseph Brostrom, 27, of St. George, allegedly stole the side-by-side ATV from the front of a house in St. George. St. George Police received information that the stolen ATV may be in Hurricane, which is when Hurricane Police officers got involved in the case, said Ken Thompson, public information officer for Hurricane Police Department.

A few days after the ATV was stolen, Brostrom allegedly tried selling an ATV to someone who turned out to be the son of one of the ATV owner’s neighbors, according to the probable cause statement. The owner of the stolen ATV told police about the planned sale to his neighbor’s son, so police officers went to the Hurricane home on 400 South where the sale was supposed to take place on Sunday.

“As officers were standing down the street of the address, officers heard an ATV start in the back of the residence that the sale was going to take place at,” wrote the arresting officer on the probable cause statement.

Click here to read the full article on the St. George News.