The twighlight of Summer is the perfect time for a backyard bonfire and some s'mores! But what if you want s'mores in the comfort of your own home?

Alex Daynes with My Own Meal Plan gives us an amazing recipe to enjoy year-round!

Loaded S'more Brownies

Serves up to 30 people

Brownies:

3 cups flour

1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon cocoa

2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups butter, melted

5 eggs

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Preheat oven to 350. Add all the brownie ingredients to a stand mixer. Beat on medium speed for about 3 minutes, allowing all of the ingredients to incorporate, the batter will be thick. Next, pour the batter into a prepared cooking sheet. Bake 25-30 minutes. While the brownies are baking, prepare frosting.

Marshmallow Cream:

3 egg whites

2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla (white is prefered)

In a stand mixer, combine egg whites, corn syrup, and salt.

Beat on high speed for 10 minutes or until thick.

Add powdered sugar and beat on low speed until blended.

Add vanilla and blend until smooth.

Chocolate Frosting:

1/2 cup butter

6 tablespoons milk

3 1/2 teaspoons cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla

3-5 cups powdered sugar (add until consistency is like lava)

In a saucepan over medium heat, boil together butter, cocoa, milk, and vanilla.

Remove from heat and add in powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until you have reached the desired consistency.

Toppings:

2 cups golden graham cereal

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/2 cup chocolate sauce

Assemble the Loaded S'more Brownies.

Spread 2 cups of marshmallow cream over the top of the brownies.

Place in the fridge for 5 minutes to set.

Next, spread the chocolate frosting over the top of the marshmallow layer.

While the frosting is still warm, sprinkle golden grahams, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce on top. Place in fridge for 5 minutes to set or until ready to serve.