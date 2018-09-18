Have You Ever Seen a Gecko That Paints?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A special guest joined The Place to talk about a fun event coming up at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – a gecko that can paint!

Sips Under the Sea: Art Night is an evening event, for those ages 21 and up.

You’re invited Saturday, September 22 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

This month it features local artists demonstrating their skills live at the event, which includes painting, drawing, jewelry-making and live music).

There will be a cash bar and food is available for purchase from the Reef Café.

Admission is only $19.95 ($17.95 if you purchase three or more tickets).

Go to thelivingplanet.com/SipsUndertheSea for more information and to buy tickets.