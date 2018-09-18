Equality Utah endorses Republican lawmakers seeking reelection

SALT LAKE CITY — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah is endorsing a pair of Republicans seeking reelection to the Utah State Legislature.

In an email to its supporters, Equality Utah announced its list of endorsed candidates for the 2018 election cycle. They included Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, and Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City.

“I’m pleased to accept the endorsement of Equality Utah. As a Lincoln Republican I don’t believe in anyone being a second class American, and I was pleased to champion anti-discrimination ordinances when I was West Valley City mayor,” Rep. Winder said in a text message to FOX 13.

From the email:

Equality Utah has endorsed candidates and given them campaign resources if they support LGBTQ rights and champion legislation. Typically, Democrats overwhelmingly have received the endorsements but this isn’t the first time a Republican has earned it. Steve Urquhart, a St. George Republican senator, got the endorsement when he was seeking re-election. Urquhart championed a non-discrimination law and hate crimes legislation while in office.

Alex Castagno, a United Utah Party senate candidate in Sandy, has also received Equality Utah’s endorsement.