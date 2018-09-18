× Airbnb to open homes for evacuees of fires in Utah

UTAH COUNTY — Airbnb announced Tuesday that hosts in Utah and Sanpete counties can now list their homes for free, to help shelter evacuees from wildfires.

“In the event of major emergencies like these wildfires, Airbnb host communities are activated through the Open Homes program to encourage neighbors to help neighbors,” Airbnb wrote in a press release. “During these emergencies, Airbnb coordinates closely with local authorities in response. The Open Homes platform allows residents who have been displaced — as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming in to assist — to find temporary accommodations with local hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.”

