Win a 4-pack of Extreme Action Combo Passes / VIP Fear Pass to Fear Factory in Salt Lake, which includes regular admission and choice of Zipline OR Fear Fall!
-
49th annual Kimball Arts Festival is August 3rd through the 5th
-
4 free and cheap things to take your kids to do this summer
-
After dog breaks leg, Utah Humane Society warns about letting pets ride in bed of pickup truck
-
Utes spot Wildcats 10 points, then score 41 straight in win at Rice-Eccles Stadium
-
Utah’s governor promises a ‘bill that everybody can support’ if medical marijuana ballot initiative fails
-
-
Utah Attorney General criticized for backing repeal of LGBTQ employment protections
-
Arizona Cardinals GM pleads guilty to extreme DUI
-
Expert tips for eating healthy when time is short
-
With 99 days left, the Love-McAdams race is a nail-biter
-
Trans attendees of LoveLoud Festival say they had issues using gender inclusive bathrooms
-
-
US Army, citing security concerns with recruiting program, discharging immigrants
-
Utah Jazz will host free ‘Meet the Team’ event
-
Hurricane Hector eyes Hawaii volcano