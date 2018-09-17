× Weber High evacuated, classes canceled after students become ill

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Classes are canceled at Pleasant View’s Weber High School Monday after students became ill and the school was evacuated.

A tweet from Weber School District said fire officials are at the scene.

“There have been reports of an unknown odor at Weber High School. All students have been evacuated and the school has been closed for the remainder of the day. The cause of the odor is currently being investigated. No students will be allowed back inside the building today,” a tweet from Weber School District said.

A Dominion Energy spokesman said there have been no reports of natural gas odors at the school, but they are sending up someone to investigate.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.