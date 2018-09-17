Understanding Yom Kippur, the Jewish ‘day of atonement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Yom Kippur is a day when many people of the Jewish faith come together and visit their local synagogues.

The holiday, which will begin on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 18 and end on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 19, focuses on central themes of atonement and repentance.

Jewish people traditionally conduct a 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer during the holiday.

Watch the video above to see Rabbi Sam Spector with Congregation Kol Ami share different traditions conducted on Yom Kippur.