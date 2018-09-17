× Salt Lake City police seek suspect in downtown homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police department announced that it is attempting to locate the suspect of a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday.

Francis Lee Ragsdale, 30, was named the suspect of the homicide, which took place near a parking garage following an altercation that began in a bar, police said.

Ragsdale was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote.

Police announced Sunday that they were also seeking an individual wanted for questioning in the homicide. That person was identified as Thalwallkelah Lamar Washington, age 38.

Anyone with information on Ragsdale’s whereabouts was asked to call (801) 799-3000. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department.