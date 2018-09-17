× Pole Creek Fire burns 71,873 acres, two percent containment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in southern Utah County has moved about five miles northward in the Diamond Fork area.

The Pole Creek Fire has burned 71,873 acres and is now two percent contained, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire has forced officials to close U.S. 6 between the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon and the junction with U.S. 191, just north of Helper. U.S. 89 is also closed between the Thistle Junction and the Utah/Sanpete County border.

The Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has closed Santaquin Canyon, Mona Pole Canyon, and the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway from Payson Canyon to Salt Creek Canyon.

Due to the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain Fires, Diamond Fork and Sheep Creek Canyons were under mandatory evacuations Sunday afternoon as the pair of fires jumped US-6.

The right-hand fork of Hobble Creek Canyon was also under evacuations Sunday evening. The left-hand fork of the canyon was under a pre-evacuation notice.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at North Sanpete High School, 390 E 700 S (Hawk Blvd.).

Crews are continuing aggressive fire suppression efforts and structure protection, according to the Forest Service.

“Critical fire conditions continues through today, likely challenging firefighting efforts with continued high winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity in the fire area predicted,” the update said.