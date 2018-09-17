× Norovirus cases confirmed at two Salt Lake City schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District said Monday that three cases of norovirus have been reported at two different schools.

Two of the cases occurred in Highland High School and one at the Salt Lake Center for Science Education, a post made by the district on Facebook said.

“Our custodians have worked over the weekend to perform an extended cleaning and sanitization at both of the affected schools,” the district wrote Monday. “We are in contact with the Salt Lake County Health Department and are constantly monitoring the situation.”

The school district provided two links where people can access information on how to recognize and prevent norovirus:

Salt Lake County Health fact sheet – http://www-old.slcschools.org/download/Noro_Parents.pdf

CDC Norovirus website – https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/