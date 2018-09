Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobbi Farnsworth shows us some makeup hacks that men and their significant loved one can use.

We’re talking about invisible makeup that can cover up breakouts, dark undereye circles and more.

Bobbi shows us how to trim brows, cover up problem areas with concealer and reduce shine.

And, men: don’t forget to cleanse and moisturize your face (remember to use one with SPF).

Stick on some chapstick and you’ll be good to go! @bobbisbeauty