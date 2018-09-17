× Man interrupts 2nd Congressional District debate Monday; yells, ‘vaccines cause autism’

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Republican incumbent Chris Stewart was interrupted during his closing remarks Monday in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District debate, held at Dixie State Monday evening.

The audience was rowdy throughout the debate, though moderator Doug Wilks, Editor of the Deseret News, made multiple attempts to keep them quiet.

At the end of the debate, during Stewart’s closing remarks, a man entered the stage.

The man leaned down to the microphone and stated, “Vaccines cause autism. Autism is caused by vaccines.”

It was not known if the man left the stage on his own accord or if he was escorted off.

Video of the incident can be seen below: