Man and horse killed after being hit by car in Riverton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah -- A man was killed after he and a horse he was riding were hit by a car in Riverton Monday evening.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said that at around 7:00 p.m. officers were called to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident near 2143 W. and 13800 S.

When officers with the Unified Police Department arrived on-scene, they found that a vehicle had hit a horse. The person who was riding the horse was thrown from the animal and sustained fatal injuries.

"The horse had to be put down due to its' injuries as well," Rivera said.

Police were investigating exactly what caused the accident.

"It's a possibility the sun was in the eyes of the driver," Rivera said. "But that's just from several witnesses that happened to drive down this road, that said the sun was very, very bright."

The driver stopped after the accident and was cooperating with police.

The person who was on the horse and was killed was said to be a man, and approximately 35-yeard-old. He was not identified by name, pending notification of family members.