How To Create A Successful Cactus or Succulent Garden

It’s a myth that succulents and cactus are easy to grow. You have to put some thought into where they’re planted, how much you water them and where you place them in your home.

Melinda Meservy, the owner of Thyme and Place, gave us some tips.

Choose succulents that do well inside

Choose a container with drainage (or be very careful about watering)

Use soil designed for cactus and succulents

Place the garden where it gets optimal light, including direct sun

