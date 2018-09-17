× Gun goes off inside Mormon meetinghouse in Provo; church leader is recorded urging teenage girls not to spread news on social media

PROVO, Utah — A 74-year-old man faces possible charges after his gun went off in a Mormon meetinghouse in Provo on Sunday, penetrating a wall into a room where church members were meeting, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday.

No one was struck; no one was injured.

According to Lt. Brian Taylor, Provo police responded to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward house at 345 E. Foothill Drive about 2 p.m. on Sunday. The man “had a .22-caliber revolver in his backpack.” He was in the vestibule at the entrance to the church when “the gun went off and the bullet went through the adjoining wall where young women were meeting.”

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said the man had left the gun in his backpack “following target shooting the previous day,” adding, “We are confident that the building and its members are safe.”

