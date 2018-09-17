× Forest Service: Bald Mountain Fire reaches 14,866 acres, no containment

MONA, Utah —Hundreds of firefighters are continuing to fight a wildfire near Mona on Monday.

The Bald Mountain Fire has now burned 14,866 acres and is expected to remain active throughout the day, according to an update posted on Facebook Monday morning by the U.S. Forest Service.

“Despite red flag conditions yesterday, great progress was made constructing dozer lines in between the fire’s edge and structures,” the update said. “Additional firefighting resources, including personnel and equipment, continue to arrive and are being assigned to assist in divisions on the Bald Mountain fire.”

About 578 firefighters are at the scene and more are expected to arrive.

The lightning-caused wildfire started on August 24.

