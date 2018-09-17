Driver killed after truck falls 200 feet down Eagle Canyon

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A man died after the semi-truck he was driving went over a concrete barrier, falling 200 feet into Eagle Canyon.

Thomas B Bowler, 42, of Bunkerville, Nevada was identified as the driver killed following the crash.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, officers received information that a semi-truck and trailer were seen in Eagle Canyon on I-70, near mile marker 118.

UHP officials determined that the truck had gone over a concrete barrier the night before.

