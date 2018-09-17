× Crews continue to battle Cobblerest Fire northeast of Kamas

KAMAS, Utah — Crews are continuing to aggressively battle the Cobblerest Fire, which sparked on the north side of Mirror Lake Highway 19 miles northeast of Kamas.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is not posing a risk to any lives or property.

Crews continued to make helicopter drops of water on hot spots of the fire, while hand crews worked to build containment lines.

“The fire is burning in mixed-conifer and aspen forest with significant dead and downed vegetation,” the Forest Service said. “Current personnel includes, three 20-person hand crew, two 10-person squads, one engine, and three helicopters.”

The fire was initially reported Saturday between SR-150 and Alexander Lake. The fire is believed to be burning 100 acres.