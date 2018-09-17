Are You a Good Candidate for Stem Cell Therapy?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join a FREE education seminar on September 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Cottonwood. Spots are limited, so call 801-327-9339 now to confirm your place. You can also register online at mystemcellusa.com/seminars.

You’ll learn about how stem cell therapies work to reduce inflammation, decrease pain and regenerate healthy cells to return patients to a healthy state.

Robert Bean, D.C. from Utah Pain Relief Institute and My Stem Cell USA joined The Place with information on stem cell therapy.

Dr. Bean says stem cell therapy is the introduction of new adult stem cells into damaged tissue in order to treat disease or injury, and the therapy has minimal risk of rejection and side effects.

Treatable conditions with stem cell therapy include: COPD, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, ALS, Crohn’s Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Orthopedic Conditions.

www.mystemcellusa.com