Video:11-year-old flee gunfire while playing in yard

Overland, MO (KMOV) — From cartwheels to finding cover, an 11-year-old girl ran for her life in Overland Wednesday when gunshots rang out in her neighborhood.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera, which showed a girl playing in her front yard, then fleeing into her home as loud pops can be heard nearby.

“I didn’t know what it was at first,” Carlie said (her last name is being withheld).

Carlie said when she realized it was bullets she was hearing, she almost went into shock.

“I thought I was going to pass out but I ran,” she said.

Overland police say the shots were fired by a man named Jarrell Scruggs during a domestic dispute that started on Cedar Glen, about a quarter mile away from Carlie’s home.

Officers say Scruggs has been arrested and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

Isabella is Carlie’s older sister. She says the sound of shots while her sister was outside sent her into protective mode

“That was crazy. That was really scary,” she said.

Isabella can be heard on the surveillance footage telling her sibling to seek shelter inside as shots were fired, something the 18-year-old said she would have never imagined she’d have to do, until now.

“It can happen at any point in time and you just might be the victim of it,” Isabella said.